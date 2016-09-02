Aivazian opens first Middle East exhibition

BEIRUT: Artist Haig Aivazian opened his first solo exhibition in the Middle East Thursday at the Sfeir-Semler gallery in Beirut.



Haig Aivazian is an artist and writer and has had his work shown in different places around the world.



A conceptual artist working across a wide range of media, Aivazian's works delve into the various ways in which ideologies embed, affect and move people, objects and architecture.



Aivazian uses as starting point Turkish-Armenian oud master Udi Hrant Kenkulian (1901-78), a significant contributor to Turk Sanat Muzigi (Turkish Art Music): a salon style music derived from Ottoman classics but incorporating influences from Western classical music – a hybrid style central to the new and so-called progressive republican identity.



Haig Aivazian's work will be displayed at the Sfeir-Semler Gallery in Karantina until December 2016 .

