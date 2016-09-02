Third cancer charity fundraising Bazaar at the AUBMC

Couture Bazaar is a fundraising fashion project organized by Children Cancer Center Lebanon which will feature work donated by around 30 designers.



Lebanese designer dresses and accessories will be sold for special low prices – starting at $50 – at the Bazaar.



The best part of this Couture Bazaar is being able to shop for great brands, be stylish and all of that for a great cause.



Couture Bazaar is organized for the third consecutive year by CCCL, following great success in the past two years.

