MBC to launch Project Runway Middle East

BEIRUT: Finally the Project Runway Middle East is on and will be release Sept. 17, on MBC4 with the international Lebanese designer Elie Saab.Early this week, a launch took place in Dubai Design District talking about the show and the partnership of Elie Saab and MBC for what promises to be an outstanding show.



A total of 15 designers from the Arab world will participate in the debut season of 'Project Runway ME', with one participant eliminated at the end of every episode.



For "Project Runway ME," the world-renowned celebrity designer Elie Saab will serve as the head of the judging panel.



Season One of "Project Runway ME" consists of 13 episodes, 12 of which have been recorded in advance.



The winner of the first season of Project Runway ME will win:



"Project Runway ME" will air every Saturday on MBC4, MBC MASR 2 and LBCI starting Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. Beirut time (1800 GMT).

