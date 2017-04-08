Light up the runway: Sanaa Ayoub launches sparkling fashion collection

Lebanese fashion designer Sanaa Ayoub launched her 2017 spring/summer collection earlier this week, with a range of looks best described as eveningwear flirting with haute couture. Ayoub's collection, titled "Chandelier," features 14 dresses – mainly ball gowns with a few cocktail dresses – inspired by the shape and filigree of chandeliers.



Fitting the curving lines typical of chandeliers to the shape of the female figure, the collection intends to convey elegance, extravagance and romanticism, injected with classic simplicity.



In 2011, Ayoub interned with world-renowned Lebanese designer Elie Saab – an experience that allowed her to get to grips with the Lebanese fashion scene.



Ayoub is an advocate of eco-friendly clothes.



On her return to Lebanon in 2014, Ayoub launched her Sana' fashion line and began creating a name for herself on the Lebanese fashion scene.



While she has no immediate plans for her next project, Ayoub will be busy touring with Chandelier to various fashion events until the end of the spring/summer fashion season.

