Glitterati step out for Beirut Fashion Week

Beirut Fashion Week opened early this week, ushering in what the organizers say is one of the biggest international events hosted in Lebanon and the region.



Monday, local designers Paolo Bongia and Amal Azhari presented their collections.



Fadlallah told The Daily Star that BFW encourages Lebanese designers to exhibit their work here at home instead of only seeking international success.



Image consultant Ghina Ghandour was also there in a two-piece black dress, accompanied by businessman Tony Abou Ghazaly.



BFW continued Tuesday with designers such as Maison Roula and Abed Mahfouz showing their collections.



Black dresses rounded out the collection, some bedecked with colored floral patterning.

...