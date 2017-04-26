MEA’s Hoteit talks youth engagement

"All my worry used to be about making people believe in female pilots, and women doing any masculine job.



Back in 2012, when The Daily Star sat down with Hoteit shortly after she became the airline's first female pilot, she said she had faced repeated issues because of her gender. She spoke about how a man had even asked to be removed from a flight, after learning the pilot was a female.



While Hoteit has been MEA's only female pilot for the last five years, she said that the airline is set to have two more women join by the end of 2018 .



Hoteit said that encouraging the next generation of pilots was extremely important to her personally.



"Because our problem in Lebanon is that we all want to be chiefs and people want to be the leader with a title to show off".



When asked if she planned on leaving MEA to fly for another airline, Hoteit was quick to respond.



Touching on the general role of pilots and the specific role of Lebanese pilots, Hoteit believes that pilots and airlines have a bigger role to play than ambassadors, because they get to interact with people.

