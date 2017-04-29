Festival harks back to Beirut’s ‘glory days’

Rows of green tents lined the northeast corner of Beirut's hippodrome this week for the five-day street festival "Beirut's Glory Days Are Back," an event that celebrates the golden days of '50s Lebanon.



Wahab initially found out about the festival by accident. When organizers called her father to sponsor the event, Wahab picked up the phone.



Like Wahab, many vendors at Beirut's Glory Days Are Back were seasoned festival veterans, having long set up booths at similar events in Hamra, Zaitunay Bay, or at one of the famous wine festivals that take place around the country each year.



Many vendors identified with the festival's theme of celebrating '50s Lebanon, a much romanticized period in the country's history.



The Chakar brothers chose to sell burritos and margaritas at the festival, offering one of the event's more unique food options.



Despite the golden age theme's popularity, it lacked significant visual representation at the festival.

...