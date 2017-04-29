Phoenicia launches culinary institute, raises money for autism

Replete with a wandering saxophonist, stacks of hors d'oeuvres and a fully stocked bar, the Phoenicia Hotel hosted an extravagant dinner Thursday to mark the launch of its new culinary institute and raise money for the Lebanese Autism Society. Maria Atmadjian, the event's manager, said the new institute aims to bring the Phoenicia's culinary expertise to a new generation of chefs.



The event itself – a seven-course dinner featuring a fusion of Lebanese and international food – was designed to showcase what the institute will offer.



Rabih Fouany, a chef at the Phoenicia, noted that the goal of the event and the institute was to put chefs first.

