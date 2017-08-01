Plastic waste reduction? It’s in the bag

BEIRUT: From a threat to nature to a fashion accessory, in the hands of Lebanese designer Nour Kays plastic has taken on a new form: that of durable, desirable handbags. With the brand NK, Kays has turned a pollutant into a must-have accessory – no longer thrown in the trash, plastic has become part of an iconic look.



Now, the entire design and manufacturing process is done locally – from the compression of the plastic to the sewing of the bags.



Every bag produced under the NK label has its own texture and design.



Even Kays doesn't know exactly what each bag will look like before it's done.



Recycling flimsy plastic bags into handbags transforms them from harmful waste to useful, attractive accessories.



The bags are not only colorful and aesthetically appealing, Kays said, but also practical.

...