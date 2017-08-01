Dogs find a safe haven with benevolent volunteer

Over 100 dogs have found a safe haven under the Zahrani Bridge in south Lebanon.



Hamza, who works in the agriculture sector, started gathering stray dogs after coming across a dog strangled by his own collar during the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.



If a dog is lucky, it might get adopted, but with only one adopted every few days, the number of dogs under the bridge only increases.



Hamza spends most of his time moving between his work and the dogs, arriving home close to midnight most days.



Hamza has personally taken on all of the expenses related to care of the animals, with some donations for support.



Hamza believes people ought to be responsible for animals.

...