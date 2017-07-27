Tourism rebounds for the summer

A recent uptick in visitor numbers to Lebanon has left officials and business executives in the tourism sector feeling buoyed.



The amount of tourists entering Lebanon in April, May and June increased by 20-25 percent compared to the same months last year, according to Guidanian.



The Tourism Ministry has employed unconventional methods to promote tourism in Lebanon, Guidanian said.



"This wouldn't have happened if it weren't for the political stability in Lebanon and the increased demand to visit [the country]," the tourism minister said.



He added that the country's current stability might allow Lebanon to relive its best touristic season, which occurred in 2010 .



The level of occupancy in Beirut's five-star hotels has reached an impressive 85-95 percent in the past three months, Guidanian said.



The rate of occupancy in hotels outside Beirut in the past three months reached 65 percent, Guidanian said.



In order to get an insight into the way this year's tourist season was playing out across the country, The Daily Star contacted hotels outside the capital.



2017 was shaping up to be one of the best tourist seasons in a long time, Monzer said.

...