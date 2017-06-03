Beirut through eyes of community veterans

By 8:30 a.m., the small corner shop is filled with shoppers scurrying in and out.



Like many of Beirut's local vendors, the Bou Safi's are intimately woven into Geitawi's everyday life. Though both husband and wife are originally from Maghdoushe, a village in southern Lebanon about 8 kilometers from Sidon, the Bou Safi's have sold produce on the same Beirut street for 27 years.



After the morning rush died down, Tony sat behind his desk in the quiet corner store and reflected on the changes in the neighborhood's scenery over the past 10 years,



Further east, in Gemmayzeh, Georges Haddad walked back to his modest barber shop after taking a brief mid-day break from work.



For several decades, Haddad has watched the city collapse during the Civil War and evolve thereafter, and has witnessed the movement of people in and out of the neighborhood.



When leaving work one day during the Civil War, Khawam's father was fatally shot by a sniper – the shop was dangerous close to the front-lines. From then on, Khawam has run the shop, following changing trends in the appetites of Beirut's residents.

