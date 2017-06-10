LAU students graduate beyond couture cliches

The first 16 graduates from the Lebanese American University's inaugural fashion class showed off their final year collections with a catwalk show that demonstrated a new generation of designers moving well beyond couture cliches. The catwalk, held at the Abroyan Factory in Burj Hammoud Thursday evening, brought together the usual crowd of fashion moguls – but also a minister, international officials and world-renowned Lebanese icon Elie Saab.



The runway show opened with student Rafah Seoud's creations, offering a bold take on menswear.



Layal Kazma displayed a dystopian edge in her "Unorthodox" collection, which featured womens- and menswear.



Thursday's show was as much an outing for Lebanon's elite as it was a celebration of the students.



The mood was celebratory for a reason – the word "first" in the title of the event and ubiquitous throughout the night acted as a constant reminder of just how significant the fashion show was for the graduating students.



Tania Haddad, associate creative director of Thursday's event, praised her students and the success of the inaugural class.



LAU graduated its School of Architecture and Design students in Beirut Friday.

