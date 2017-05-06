Ladies of Harley: Passion for motorcycles

When on the road with the Ladies of Harley, Talar Partiyan and Loulwa Khater – both keen riders – say they transcend reality and feel totally at ease.



Driven by a passion for riding a Harley-Davidson motorbike, with their black leather jackets and boots, both Partiyan and Khater are among the dozens of women riders in the Lebanese chapter of the company's global riders' club – known as H.O.G. The pair said that the arm specifically for women, Ladies of Harley (L.O.H.), is defying stereotypes about women and their ability to ride motorbikes.



Since the creation of the Lebanese chapter for Harley Owners Group in 2009, Partiyan has been an active member.



The H.O.G.'s encouragement of women joining has been reflected in recent member numbers.



The H.O.G. Lebanon chapter started in 2009 with 60 members and L.O.H. had 15 – six of which were independent riders – chapter membership officer Ghassan Chalhoub told The Daily Star.

...