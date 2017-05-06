Gothic meets couture in Garen Demirdjian’s new collection

Soft lines met rough edges at the launch of Lebanese fashion designer Garen Demirdjian's 2017 spring/summer couture collection and new eponymous brand at his fashion house in D Beirut, a local creative space.



Each dress highlighted the Lebanese Armenian designer's unique ability to combine soft, flowing fabrics with gothic, harsh undertones.



The dresses themselves combined soft feathers, yards of loose floaty fabrics and detailed beading with deep cuts and modern, gothic elements.



Romantic but edgy, each dress represented Demirdjian's imagination of beauty in dark spaces.



Demirdjian decided years ago to return to Beirut and launch his new brand in his native country.



Demirdjian said he loves the building and the area.

...