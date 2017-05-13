Lebanese photographer tours U.S. Lebanons

The Lebanese are not the only people who live in Lebanon. Residents of at least 47 towns in the United States also have Lebanon in their address and in the lead-up to and aftermath of the country's recent presidential election, one Lebanese photographer visited almost all of them. Broummana resident Fadi BouKaram told The Daily Star in a recent interview that the idea to visit all the towns called Lebanon in the U.S. had been brewing in his mind for at least a decade, ever since he had stumbled onto Lebanon, Oregon while perusing Google maps when he was studying business in San Francisco in 2006 .



BouKaram believes settlers may have come across forests of what they thought to be cedars and were inspired, just as he was inspired to trace all the 1955 cedars as part of his journey.



However, he discovered that the only genuine Cedrus Libani bound for a Lebanon, USA that survived, was in Ohio.



BouKaram is currently working on a book about his trip, which has received press attention across the U.S. and Lebanon, including a spread in Foreign Policy magazine. His next project will also bridge Lebanon and the U.S. by tracing the history of early immigration from Lebanon.

