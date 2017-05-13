On seafront, Sidon opens second park in as many years

Lebanon's southern port city of Sidon witnessed another major step forward for the environment Friday after it opened its second public park in as many years. With the help of the major local Islamic association, the Al-Reaaya Organization, the "Sidon Municipality Montazah" opened this week in a follow-up project to another park alongside Sidon's coastline that opened last year.



Since 2006, little attention and care has been paid to the area where the park now sits.



It has been planted with more than 5,000 shrubs, trees and flowers; it has a new cafeteria and prayer space; the park is equipped for handicapped residents; and it will also be smoke-free.



Sidon residents look forward to making the most of the new park, and the funders hope that one day it will be transformed into a natural reserve.

