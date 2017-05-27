Ramadan to see battle for TV ratings

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, so does the race between different TV channels to offer viewers the choicest selection of series and entertainment shows.



Actors Carine Rizkallah and Badih Abou Chakra will act together in another series, which is expected to touch on social problems that are rarely spoken of.



The show is expected to last beyond the end of Ramadan, pitting families against each other in a competition.



Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International is also getting involved in the Ramadan race, serving up several intriguing local and regional series.



Among the dozens of series and shows that LBCI has prepared for its Ramadan viewership is one of the most anticipated series: "Al-Gharabeeb al-Soud".



The series will, needless to say, not be the audience's typical Ramadan franchise.



Ramadan this year will also see several series and religious shows from Future TV.



Lebanese actress and singer Cyrine Abdelnour will appear onscreen this Ramadan in a series entitled "Kanadeal al-Oushak," a Syrian-style drama from the Al-Jadeed TV channel.

