Architect to breathe new life into Ottoman-era mansion

Architectural gems of the Ottoman and French Mandate eras have increasingly lost the battle to age, neglect and gentrification in Lebanon's capital – but one Ottoman house in Gemmayzeh has now been granted a second lease of life.



After several years of negotiation, Kassar and her husband, Radwan, have officially become the new owners of the former Tarazi house on the eastern end of Gemmayzeh's Gouraud Street.



Kassar, who heads international architecture firm Annabel Karim Kassar and Associates, will be leading the restoration, alongside a team of local and international architects, engineers and conservators.



While these operations showcased the French architect's contemporary flair, Kassar said the project will take her work in a completely different direction.



While the first floor of the house was more recently renovated and occupied by tenants, the second floor has remained untouched for years.



On a recent afternoon, Nehmat Alameh – an architect hand-picked by Kassar to take the lead on the project – slowly strolled through the rooms with her chin tilted upward to contemplate the ceilings.

...