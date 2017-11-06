Young talent end fashion week on high note

BEIRUT: The end of Beirut Fashion Week was a mixed bag: plenty of energy, optimism and elegance, but not without a little discord. A high-impact week showcasing world-renowned Lebanese designers closed on a promising note Saturday when an impressive range of collections from the young, rising stars of Lebanese fashion vied for first place in the Beirut Fashion Week Awards.



Before the students took center stage, collections from established designers Rami Salamoun Eymeric Francois were exhibited Friday.



Salamoun's wife Farah – after whom his collection is named – walked the runway in a bold, figure-hugging dress, loud with sequins and little negative space.



The 52-piece collection, featuring both menswear and womenswear, was a dense mix of ideas.



A far cry from Salamoun's discordant array of colors and concepts was the collection from Eymeric Francois, a French national and fashion week's only non-Lebanese designer.



Ten graduate students from universities such as Lebanese American University, Notre Dame University, American University of Science and Technology, among others, showcased their five-piece works as part of Beirut Fashion Awards.

