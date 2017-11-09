The curious case of Hariri's plane

From summits in Paris with Jacques Chirac to meetings with the King of Saudi Arabia, wherever Prime Minister Saad Hariri went, it was rarely without his private jet.



Late Wednesday, as rumors circulated that Hariri was on his way back to Beirut following his shock resignation from Riyadh on Saturday, his plane took off from King Khalid International Airport, destined for Beirut.



Elsewhere, TV crews scrambled to Rafik Hariri International Airport, tasked with getting a glimpse of Hariri to confirm if he was indeed back in Lebanon.



Since whisking Hariri off to Riyadh on Saturday afternoon, the plane had clocked up some 12,000 kilometers.



Was Hariri about to return home?

...