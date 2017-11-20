League brings Palestinian camp teams together

Yehya Sarris sat on a bench on the sidelines of a football field, watching the players of all ages training for League of the Camps – a tournament between Beirut's Palestinian football teams that kicked off Sunday. Sarris's quick smile and shining eyes expressed his pride at playing in the league organized by Majd al-Krom better than words. Sarris's team is one of the clubs from the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp.



Sarris was born in the camp and came up with the idea for the football team in 2001, a year after he founded the charity organization Majd al-Krom with five fellow Palestinians.



In 2004, six teams came together to create the League of the Camps.



The league now features 14 teams and is presided over by Sarris.



The players also feel lucky to have 40-year-old coach Mustafa Tuska, who played with some of the biggest teams in Lebanon, including Ansar football club.

...