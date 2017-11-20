A taste of Lebanon delivered worldwide, monthly

When Marielle Khayat moved to Paris in 2010, she asked herself how she would keep in touch with her roots while living 4,000 kilometers away.



Khayat gathered a group of fellow expats in Paris to brainstorm an idea that would help those far away but also the country they'd left behind.



The items in each box will initially be sent from Lebanon to Paris in bulk, where a team will pack them into individual boxes and ship them worldwide.



When the crowd-funding page hit the $17,690 target in the first four days, the team decided to keep it going and use the extra money to find ways to help Lebanon.



In addition, a percentage of the monthly subscription fee will go directly to a charitable organization in Lebanon that are neither religiously nor politically affiliated.



Khayat said that there's still a lot to do before the first official batch of Koullouna boxes is shipped out in March 2018, but after that, the boxes carrying small reminders of Lebanon will be sent monthly.

