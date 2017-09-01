Talk to the glove: LAU students topple barriers

A team of engineers from the Lebanese American University has developed a new type of glove that can translate the gestures and movements of sign language into spoken English.



Hadi Yassin is an engineering student at LAU and participated in the Lebanese Diaspora Energy Conference, an event where Lebanese entrepreneurs came to see new projects and ideas. His team wanted to make a device to help break down the communication barrier that deaf people face.



Sign language gloves have been previously developed as far back as 2003, often covered by the media as a way for deaf people to easily participate in conversations with people who don't understand sign language.



Previous gloves were unable to recognize the intended nature of hand movements, according to the director of the Learning Center for the Deaf, Hussein Ismail, who is himself deaf.



The idea, the designers say, is that the shape gets repeated and corrected enough times and the glove learns the difference between the "airplane" gesture and the "telephone" gesture.



In general, there are more pressing matters than getting a glove that can talk for you, Ismail pointed out.

...