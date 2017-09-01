Festival brings Formula 1, Supercars to Beirut

Formula One style racing came to Beirut Waterfront Thursday afternoon for the latest extravagant event of the #WeDreamLebanon festival.



The event, part of the ongoing festival put on by Beirut Events and Street Shows (BEASTS), was attended by British race drivers Oliver James Webb and John Lancaster as well as stunt drivers Terry Grant and Lee Bowers, a statement from the festival organizers reported.



There were also single-seat racers from British-based BAC Mono race car manufacturer brought specially to the festival.

