The sporting hero that Lebanon lost and forgot

The Lebanese Cycling Federation refused to fund his participation in the 1960 Tour of Egypt, so he looked to race as an independent, prompting the Lebanese federation to suspend his racing license for a year.



The young cyclist dominated the Lebanese racing scene for some years. He raced the 1958 Tour of Egypt and the 1959 Mediterranean Games, held in Beirut.



In France, Abou Zahab's cycling career flourished, where he says he was "very happy," working in the canteen of a telecommunications company to pay his way. He competed in (and won) races around France with the "Paris 12" team, including the 1962 edition of the prestigious Tour de l'Avenir, seen by some as the amateur version of the Tour de France.



The Peace Race was the Eastern Bloc's version of the Tour de France, a race of multiple stages over several days.

