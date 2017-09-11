A father’s bookish vision brought to life in Al-Tariq al-Jadideh

In April 2016, for the first time in years, Lana Halabi stepped into her father's store – a space that had become a treasure trove of literature and knick-knacks over the course of a decade.



In the age of Librairie Antoine and Malik's, Lana's dream to transform her father's literature collection into a bookstore seemed an unlikely enterprise and risky investment to many – including her father, who had previously dreamed of opening a library in Beirut's southern neighborhood of Al-Tariq al-Jadideh.



The shop closed and reopened several times throughout the Lebanese Civil War, before shuttering, seemingly for good, in 1983 .



Lana, who had helped her father out over the years, formally joined the small business in 2015 after losing interest in the job she held at the time.



Seeing potential in her father's mostly dormant collection – with stacks of volumes forgotten inside the store – she took the lead in transforming the Halabi library into a viable enterprise.



The small store officially opened as the Halabi Bookstore one year ago.

...