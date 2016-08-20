Facebook aims for video-loving teenagers with new app

Facebook Friday took direct aim at video-loving adolescents, and Snapchat, with the release of a new iPhone app that allows teens to watch clips about the lives of their classmates.



The app, called Lifestage, was released with no fanfare, and is available for anyone to download on iPhone, although seeing profiles of other users is reserved for those 21 years of age or younger.



A tool in the app lets users block and report older folks.



Lifestage was seen by some as an effort by Facebook to stay connected to young internet users disinclined to take part in the leading social network.

