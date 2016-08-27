Robot baby schemes may increase teen pregnancy

Electronic dolls designed to reduce the rate of teenage pregnancy do not work, a new study has found, and may even raise the number of babies born to young moms.



Lead researcher Sally Brinkman said the group given the robot baby were more likely to become pregnant before early in life.



Brinkman said researchers at Western Australia's Telethon Kids Institute were trying to determine whether the robot babies, which she said cost over $1,000 each, were worth the money.



Of all the girls who fell pregnant, 53.8 percent of those who had the robot baby terminated the pregnancy compared with 60.1 percent in the control group.

