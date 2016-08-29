'Strong signal' stirs interest in hunt for alien life

A "strong signal" detected by a radio telescope in Russia that is scanning the heavens for signs of extraterrestrial life has stirred interest among the scientific community.



The signal is from the direction of a HD164595, a star about 95 light-years from Earth.



Experts say it is far too early to know what the signal means or where, precisely,it came from.



Nick Suntzeff, a Texas A&M University astronomer told the online magazine Ars Technica that the 11 gigahertz signal was observed in part of the radio spectrum used by the military.

...