To boldly shoot rocks where no one has shot rocks before

BEIRUT: The allure was irresistible: more than 18 quintillion unique undiscovered planets to explore, a starship to do it in, and virtually no loading times.



Soon after I figured out what I needed to power life support and repair my ship, I decided to fly around this planet and see what was what, and came face to face with a stark reality.



In fact, there were apparently no fewer than three alien races in the game, each with countless outposts, factories, cargo drops, trading bases and various other odds and ends littering the planet.



Still I flew out into space in my little red ship and, lo and behold, there were other planets in the same system – and a space station, where I could sell my goods, assuming I had mined some on the planet I just left.



For a moment I believed I messed up and returned to the same planet as before, but then I noticed that the name was different.



There's nothing to buy with that in-game currency except a ship that can hold more rocks, which you have to shoot.

...