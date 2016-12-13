Six-story-high wave sets a record, says UN agency

The U.N.'s weather agency Tuesday announced the highest wave on record – a behemoth that towered 19 meters (62.3 feet) above the North Atlantic.



Taller than a six-storey building, the mighty wave occurred after a "very strong" cold front had barreled through the area, producing winds up of 43.8 knots (81 kilometers, 50.4 miles per hour).



The previous record height for a wave was 18.3m, notched up in December 2007, also in the North Atlantic.



The height of a wave is defined as the distance from the crest of one wave to the trough of the next.

