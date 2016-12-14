Scientists sniff out answer to 'asparagus pee' mystery

From data on 6,909 participants, 58 percent of men and 61.5 percent of women had asparagus anosmia, or the inability to detect the smell, according to the results in the BMJ medical journal's Christmas edition, traditionally reserved for studies that are quirky but scientifically sound.



Among this majority, researchers from the Harvard School of Public Health found 871 genetic coding variants, or SNPs, on genes associated with smell -- suggesting the inability is inherited.



Professionals have long debated the cause of the pungent aroma that only some people detect in their urine a few hours after eating the vegetable.



If asparagus is packed so full of nutrients, why would it make some people give off a smell that may put them off ever eating it again?

