All eyes on Trump over Mars – and future of space exploration

The year 2016 has seen a rekindling of the human desire to conquer Mars, with public and private interests openly vying to take the first step on the Red Planet, possibly with a stopover on the Moon.



On the campaign trail in the space industry state of Florida, Trump said in October he wanted to "free NASA from the restriction of serving primarily as a logistics agency for low-orbit activity".



He did not go into details, but low-orbit programs include the International Space Station, the Hubble Space Telescope and Earth-observation satellites.



Dutch company Mars One, similarly, plans to send explorers to Mars by 2031, funded partly by a related reality television show.



Since the U.S.-Soviet space race launched the first human into Earth orbit in 1961 and placed the first man on the Moon in 1969, the trend has been toward galactic teamwork.



It has an orbiting space lab, plans for a manned space station by 2022, and could become the second country to place a human on the moon.

