Sex and marriage with robots: Coming soon?

Sex with robots is "just around the corner," an expert told a global conference in London this week featuring interactive sex toys and discussions on the ethics of relationships with humanoids.



U.S. California-based company Abyss Creations next year will start marketing sex robots that are billed as lifelike, with the ability to talk and move like humans.



Ultimately, Levy said, people should entertain the thought of marriage with robots as early as 2050 .



Levy, the author of "Love and Sex with Robots," from which the annual conference takes its title, said marriage to robots would be the next logical step.



Levy is convinced that rapid changes in attitudes to sex and marriage in recent years point to a world where "more and more people come to accept sex and love with robots".



In his vision, robot parents could become a social norm, with laws to acknowledge "robot personhood" and make marriage and parenting by humanoids more than just a fantasy.

...