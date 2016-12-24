Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

A counter keeps a running tally of gifts delivered by Saint Nick so far -- nearly 1.4 billion by 1530 GMT as Santa approached Geraldton, Australia, the NORAD website showed.



Santa's progress -- as well as the activities of NORAD volunteers -- could also be charted at the Twitter handle @NoradSanta.



To avoid disappointing the little ones, NORAD's director of operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, ordered his staff to check the radar to see where Santa might be and update the children on his location.

