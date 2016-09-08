New iPhone 7 expected to help Apple recover sales

Apple has announced its newest iPhones – the 7 and 7 plus – which are water and dust resistant. Analysts say the new iPhones could help Apple recover modestly from a recent dip in sales.



The new headphones supplied by Apple with the phone will plug into the same port as the recharging cord, but it will also work with Apple's new wireless headphones, called Air Pods, available in late October at a price of $159 .



Existing watches can get new software on Sept. 13 .



The Apple Watch has been the only major new product released since CEO Tim Cook succeeded company founder Steve Jobs as CEO five years ago, and sales of the device so far have been lukewarm. The company hasn't disclosed sales figures for the internet-connected watch, but research firm IDC estimates that Apple shipped 1.6 million watches in the April-June quarter, less half the 3.6 million a year earlier.



The Apple Watch will get a popular new app later this year though.

...