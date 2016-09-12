Twitter to add slate of live-streamed programs

Twitter said Monday it would be offering users live-streamed video programs on technology, media and business as the social network seeks to broaden its audience.



The programs will include live, daily news from financial markets -- an "Opening Bell" program in the morning hours and "Closing Bell" at the end of the trading day.



In its last quarterly update, Twitter said the number of monthly active users edged up to 313 million, up three percent from a year ago and only slightly more than the 310 million in the prior quarter.

...