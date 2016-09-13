This device can read the pages of a book without opening it

Leave it to the great minds at MIT and Georgia Tech to figure out a way to read the pages of a book without actually opening it.



Writing in the latest issue of the journal Nature Communications, the scientists explained how they used terahertz waves – a type of radiation situated on the electromagnetic spectrum between microwaves and infrared light – to read a stack of papers with a single letter handwritten on each page.



The device, called a terahertz spectrometer, managed to clearly read only nine pages, though it could see writing on up to 20 .



The device works by directing ultrashort bursts of terahertz radiation at stacks of paper.



In the study, the stack of paper had no cover, but Heshmat said he is confident the system could see through one.

...