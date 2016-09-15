Pirate booty? Startups see new ad market in illegal downloaders

A small number of U.S.-based startups are harvesting data about the hundreds of millions people who illegally stream movies, TV shows and music in a bid to create a new advertising market.



The biggest of these startups, Tru Optik, signed a deal earlier this year to share its data with New York media agency Mindshare, a division of GroupM, which is owned by WPP, the global advertising and public-relations company.



Three-year-old Tru Optik has assembled a database of the 500 million people who illegally view or share shows and movies via BitTorrent and other file-sharing platforms.



Tru Optik's CEO, Andre Swanston, says the company does not endorse or condone piracy.



No ads are placed on sites where pirated content is shared or on pirated content itself, according to the company.



A 2014 survey of 2,500 users of BitTorrent, a protocol that allows people to share files, are 170 percent more likely than others to pay for digital music.



It works with brands and music, TV and movie producers who want to advertise their content or products to the people who are illegally viewing the content.

