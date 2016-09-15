University research lab helping runners one step at a time

Some footwear stores videotape a jogger's gait on a treadmill to help determine the kind of running shoe that would be the best fit.



The School of Kinesiology's Michigan Performance Research Laboratory attaches motion-capture sensors to runners' legs and upper body, has them jog on a treadmill outfitted with 10,000 sensors and does the old-school videotaping. The running-specific assessment that's now available to the public, not just the school's athletes, lasts about two hours and includes in-depth clinical and biomechanical evaluations.



Gilbert said she got what she was looking for, predicting the findings will help her feel less pain and hoping it will help her achieve a sub-20-minute 5 kilometer time.

