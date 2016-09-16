iPhone launch generates excitement, frustration

Apple delivered its new iPhones on Friday in a global launch marked by long queues at its retail stores but also frustration over the sellout of some models.



The picture was repeated elsewhere in Asia and then in Europe and North America, as Apple released its new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus handsets.



Apple sold of out the larger models quickly and had limited availability of the iPhone 7, with the new jet-black color especially scarce.



At the Apple store in Covent Garden in central London, dozens of people waited under pouring rain for the new phones.



The California-based group is seeking to regain momentum and set new trends for the industry, but it remains to be seen if it can generate the same excitement that surrounded previous versions of the iPhone.



Analyst Michael Walkley at Canaccord Genuity said his brokerage group's surveys suggest the new handsets will boost Apple's fortunes.



In Hong Kong, some customers were seen near the Apple store in the Causeway Bay shopping district, reselling new phones at a profit.

