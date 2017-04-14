Mars spacecraft's first missions face delays, NASA says

NASA will probably delay the first two missions of its Orion deep-space capsule, being developed to send astronauts beyond earth's orbit and eventually to Mars, the US space agency said Thursday.



Manned exploration of Mars is expected to exceed $33 billion by 2033 .



The report also questions the feasibility of NASA's plans to launch a manned mission to Mars in the late 2030s or early 2040s. The agency has not provided target mission dates for a manned orbit of Mars or landings on the planet's surface or nearby moon, it said.

