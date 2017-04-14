Large asteroid to hurtle past Earth on April 18

Dubbed 2014-JO25 and roughly 650 meters (2,000 feet) across, the asteroid will come within 1.8 million kilometers (1.1 million miles) of Earth, less than five times the distance to the Moon.



The next close encounter with a big rock will not happen before 2027, when the 800-meter (half-mile) wide asteroid 199-AN10 will fly by at just one lunar distance, about 380,000 km (236,000 miles).



The last time 2014-JO25 was in our immediate neighborhood was 400 years ago, and it's next brush with Earth won't happen until sometime after 2600 .



On April 19, a comet known as PanSTARRS will make its closest approach to Earth at a "very safe" distance of 175 million km (109 million miles), according to NASA.

...