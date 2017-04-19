'Super-Earth' orbiting nearby star boosts search for extra-solar life

Astronomers on Wednesday announced the discovery of a "super-Earth" orbiting a nearby star which may offer the most promising target yet in the search for life beyond the Solar System.



Named LHS 1140b, the planet orbits a star 40 light years away, circling it in the coveted "Goldilocks" zone.



In the case of LHS 1140b, the starlight is bright, the orbit is only 25 days and the planet is seen almost edge-on from Earth.



The planet's orbit is 10 times closer to its star than the Earth is to the Sun, according to early measurements.



Early measurements suggest it is about five billion years old, or about 500 million years more than the Earth, and has a diameter about 1.4 times the size of our planet.



However, its mass is around seven times bigger than Earth's, which means it is dense.



On February 22, other researchers said they had discovered seven planets, similar in size and mass to Earth, near an "ultracool" red dwarf called Trappist-1, 39 light years from Earth.

