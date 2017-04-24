Samsung to update software over 'red screen' smartphone

Electronics giant Samsung will this week offer an unusually early software update for its newly-released Galaxy S8 phone, it said Monday after some consumers complained of red-tinted screens.



The Galaxy S8 started over-the-counter sales in the US and its home market but South Korean users who pre-ordered the phones complained their screens displayed an unusually reddish hue.



Online images of their phones went viral on social media but Samsung denied a hardware flaw and maintained that users could manually adjust the color range according to their preferences.

