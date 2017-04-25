Google targets 'fake news,' offensive search suggestions

Google has sprinkled some new ingredients into its search engine in an effort to prevent bogus information and offensive suggestions from souring its results.



The changes have been in the works for four months, but Google hadn't publicly discussed most of them until now.



Besides taking steps to block fake news from appearing in its search results, Google also has reprogrammed a popular feature that automatically tries to predict what a person is looking for as a search request as being typed.



Facebook also has provided its nearly 2 billion users ways to identify posts believed to contain false information, something that Google is now allowing users of its search engine to do for some of the news snippets featured in its results.



Google began attacking fake news in late December after several embarrassing examples of misleading information appeared near the top of its search engine.



Only about 0.25 percent of Google's search results were being polluted with falsehoods, Gomes said.

