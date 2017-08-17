‘Dragon captured’ as cargo arrives at space station

A SpaceX shipment arrived at the International Space Station Wednesday, delivering a bonanza of science experiments. The SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up following a two-day flight from Cape Canaveral. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer used the space station's hefty robot arm to grab the Dragon 400 kilometers above the Pacific, near New Zealand.



The Dragon holds 3 tons of cargo, mostly research. The extra large science load includes a cosmic ray monitor, a mini satellite with cheap, off-the-shelf scopes for potential military viewing, and 20 mice for an eye and brain study.

...