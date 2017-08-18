US digital rights group slams tech firms for barring neo-Nazis

A digital rights group based in San Francisco on Thursday criticized several internet companies for removing neo-Nazi groups from servers and services, saying the actions were "dangerous" and threatened free expression online.



GoDaddy Inc, Alphabet's Google, security firm Cloudflare and other technology companies moved this week to block hate groups after weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists had gathered to protest removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a park.



Google and GoDaddy did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the blog made outside normal business hours.



It was removed from GoDaddy and Google Domains after they said they would not serve the website.

...