Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons

Elon Musk is leading demands for a global ban on killer robots, warning technological advances could revolutionise warfare and create new "weapons of terror" that target innocent people.



The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX joined more than 100 robotics and artificial intelligence entrepreneurs in signing a letter to the United Nations calling for action to prevent the development of autonomous weapons.



The renewed plea on autonomous weapons was released as the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Melbourne got underway Monday, with a record 2,000 of the world's top AI and robotics experts taking part, organisers said.



One expert said autonomous weapons could make war more likely.



A UN group on autonomous weapons had been due to meet Monday but the gathering was postponed until November, according to the group's website.

...